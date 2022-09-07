There’s Another Twist In Freddie Freeman’s Agent-Firing Saga

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most interesting off-the-field storylines of the Major League Baseball season has taken yet another turn.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman found himself in the national spotlight months ago when Fox Sports Radio?s Doug Gottlieb reported that Freeman’s agent Casey Close did not inform him of a final offer from the Atlanta Braves that could have swayed his decision to join the Dodgers.

After a lawsuit from Close to Gottlieb, the Fox Sports media entity admitted that his reporting was not only “premature” but “wrong.”

There still appears to be a missing piece to the puzzle, as Freeman did fire Close after his series against the Braves where he was visibly emotional on the field. The superstar first baseman never made a clear statement either way, neither defending Close nor conforming the rumors but did admit that he was working out issues with his longtime representation.