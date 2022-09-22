These Red Sox Pitchers Set To Face Aaron Judge With History On Line

Aaron Judge is on the verge of making history and he has a chance to do it against his team’s storied rival.
The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are set to begin a four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday night. Judge is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61, and very well could tie and break the record against Boston.
Judge has been a pitcher’s worst nightmare this season and now the Red Sox will be tasked with facing him for the next four games.
Let’s take a look at the probable pitchers for the Red Sox.
Thursday: Michael Wacha
Wacha has been Boston’s best starting pitcher this season with an 11-1 record and 2.61 ERA — and that’s even with some time on the injured list this summer. In his last seven starts, Wacha has a 5-0 record with a 2.47 ERA.
Last start against Yankees: Aug. 14: seven innings, two hits, zero earned runs, zero walks, six strikeouts. Red Sox won 3-0.
Friday: Rich Hill
Hill has been up and down for the Red Sox this season. He turned in his best start of the season Aug. 27 when he struck out 11 batters, but has not pitched more than five innings since then. Hill has given up 13 earned runs in his last four starts with one home run during in his last four starts.
Has not pitched against the Yankees this season.
Saturday: Nick Pivetta
Pivetta certainly has been durable for Boston, making the most starts for the team before the All-Star break. He’ll go for his second straight win in hopes of moving to 12-11 on the season. Pivetta also has served up two home runs to Pivetta so far this season.
Last start against Yankees: Sept. 13: 5 1/3 innings, six hits, three earned runs, two walks, seven strikeouts. Red Sox lost 7-6.
Sunday: Brayan Bello
If Wacha, Hill and Pivetta (and the bullpen, of course) can hold Judge homer-less for those three games, then it will be on Bello to keep Judge at 60 home runs. Bello has improved with each appearance he’s had for the Red Sox, but a primetime start against the Yankees may be his biggest test yet whether or not Judge ties or breaks the AL home run record by then.
Last start against the Yankees: Sept. 14: five innings, six hits, three runs (zero earned), one walk, six strikeouts.
The Red Sox-Yankees series begins Thursday night with first pitch from Yankee Stadium set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.