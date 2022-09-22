These Red Sox Pitchers Set To Face Aaron Judge With History On Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Judge is on the verge of making history and he has a chance to do it against his team’s storied rival.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are set to begin a four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday night. Judge is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61, and very well could tie and break the record against Boston.

Judge has been a pitcher’s worst nightmare this season and now the Red Sox will be tasked with facing him for the next four games.

Let’s take a look at the probable pitchers for the Red Sox.

Thursday: Michael Wacha

Wacha has been Boston’s best starting pitcher this season with an 11-1 record and 2.61 ERA — and that’s even with some time on the injured list this summer. In his last seven starts, Wacha has a 5-0 record with a 2.47 ERA.

Last start against Yankees: Aug. 14: seven innings, two hits, zero earned runs, zero walks, six strikeouts. Red Sox won 3-0.

Friday: Rich Hill

Hill has been up and down for the Red Sox this season. He turned in his best start of the season Aug. 27 when he struck out 11 batters, but has not pitched more than five innings since then. Hill has given up 13 earned runs in his last four starts with one home run during in his last four starts.