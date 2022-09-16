This Message From Tom Brady Still Resonating With Devin McCourty

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots love being strong in all three phases. “Complimentary football” is one of the preeminent buzzphrases from the Bill Belichick era.

And they normally put that philosophy into practice, especially during the early dynasty years and in 2014, when all-around excellence helped New England summit the NFL mountain.

However, from time to time, New England will be far better in one area than it is in others. It happened in the late-2000s/early 2010s, when the Patriots offense had to make up for a mediocre defense, and it happened in 2018, when New England won a Super Bowl despite its offense only scoring 13 points against the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, both the offense and the defense had to make up for an atypically subpar Patriots special teams.

As for this season, it’s looking like New England’s defense might need to lead the way for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots defense was plenty good in New England’s season-opening loss in Miami, allowing only 13 points in a 20-7 Dolphins victory. But the offense was a mess, looking just as dysfunctional as it did for much of training camp.

From the outside looking in, it seems like there must be a lot of pressure on the Patriots defense. While the offense has plenty of talent, their coaching situation, sloppy play and shaky offensive line have the group fighting tooth and nail to score even one touchdown.

But do the players inside the locker room feel that way? Are New England’s defenders entering every game thinking they need to bail out the struggling offense?