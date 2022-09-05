This Was Music To Alex Cora’s Ears In Triston Casas’ MLB Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas impressed the Red Sox in a variety of ways Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

At no point in his first game with Boston did Casas look like a player who was making his Major League Baseball debut. From his unorthodox pregame routine to his offensive approach and sure-handed glove, the 22-year-old looked like someone who belongs in The Show. Casas also acted like a big leaguer during the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers and it didn’t go unnoticed by his manager.

“He wasn’t caught up in the whole thing, which was good,” Alex Cora told reporters after the game, per The Boston Globe. “He watches, he knows. He talks the game, which is music to my ears.”

Casas is set to have plenty more opportunities to impress Cora and put himself in a good spot heading into the 2023 MLB season. The Red Sox plan to play the 2018 first-round draft pick “almost every day” in the final month of the campaign, even against left-handed pitching.

The top prospect's next chance to turn heads should come Monday when the Red Sox and the Rays kick off a three-game series in Tampa Bay.