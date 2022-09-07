Three Choices To Fill In For Pat McAfee On WWE Commentary

If WWE wants to continue the feud between McAfee and Happy Corbin, who were roommates during Indianapolis Colts training camp in 2009, then the addition of JBL to the commentary desk would be the way to do it. On the Sept. 4 episode of SmackDown, a dejected Corbin was picked up in JBL’s iconic limo. What the partnership looks like between Corbin and the WWE Hall of Famer is up in the air, but Corbin could introduce JBL to the commentary desk in a heel manner by trash talking McAfee for leaving WWE. JBL can drop some digs on McAfee from time-to-time, and Cole, who has been established during the McAfee-Corbin feud as a strong supporter of his announcer partner since April 2021, can defend McAfee, until his return.

Corey Graves

McAfee replaced his fellow Pittsburgh native on commentary when he took over the role, and it pushed Corey Graves back to Raw. The role of dual-commentator on both Raw and SmackDown is one Graves is familiar with, and WWE could go back to having the 38-year-old calling both shows. It would ultimately be on whether or not it’s something Graves would want to do again. Raw and SmackDown generally travel to the same area but not always, so the travel could be a big hindrance for Graves, but he is one of WWE’s most popular commentators so having him on both shows would not be a detriment.

Wade Barrett

This choice is fairly outside of the box. With Levesque at the helm of WWE creative, there is acknowledgement of NXT’s existence. Main roster stars have appeared on the show, including their pay-per-view “Worlds Collide” on Sunday. Solo Sikoa has been called up to join his family members, Roman Reigns and The Usos. So why not bring in Wade Barrett to help hype up NXT 2.0, where he also serves as a color commentator. It would be a good move to add more synergy between WWE’s weekly shows, especially with Survivor Series coming up in November.