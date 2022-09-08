Throwing Coach Believes ‘Sky Is The Limit’ For Patriots’ Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are in for a big season out of quarterback Mac Jones. At least that’s what his throwing coach believes.

In a Wednesday appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Next Pats Podcast,” throwing coach Tom House talked to host Phil Perry about Jones and just how good he believes the second-year starter is and can be.

“I think that Patriots fans realize, they got a quarterback that, between the ears, he’s way more experienced than it actually shows age-wise,” House said, as transcribed by Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser. “If anything he was a little short on some physical things, mechanics were OK but nothing special. And what we found out with his hard work he’s actually matching up his physical and mental-emotional. That combination is going to make for a fun time with the fans of the Patriots this whole season.

“The sky is the limit for this young man. When an athlete comes to us for throwing mechanics, he’s also going to get functional strength training; he’s also going to get mental-emotional tricks; and he’s also going to look at sleeping and nutrition through recovery. When you talk about the wonders of trainability, here is a young man who is just at the beginning of his skill acquisition window, which is age 19/20 until age 34/35. So, if you do the math… he’s got another 8-10 years of improvement ahead of him.”

That is welcomed news from Patriots fans, especially from a guy like House, who they have a lot of familiarity with. House has been Tom Brady’s throwing coach for many years, and recently started working with Jones ahead of the 2022 season. A former Major League Baseball pitcher, who played for the Boston Red Sox in 1976 and 1977, House has long been praised for his ability to teach throwing mechanics to pitchers and quarterbacks.

Brady, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan highlight the list of clients House has worked with. Hopefully for Patriots fans, Jones’ name will be added to the list of success stories.