Titans Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online, On TV

Tennessee beat Buffalo in Week 6 last season

by

35 minutes ago

Two of the top three AFC seeds in the 2021 NFL playoffs will meet for Game 1 of the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Derrick Henry and the Titans will travel to Western New York for a primetime matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills. Tennessee is coming off a season-opening home loss against the Giants, while Buffalo kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 21-point win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles.

Sean McDermott’s team is a 10-point favorite at most sportsbooks. The consensus point total for this primetime tilt at Highmark Stadium is 47.5.

Here’s all of the viewing information for the Titans-Bills contest:

When: Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NFL:

Bills-Titans Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne
Previous Article

So Much For Shanahan? Stats Paint Vanilla Picture Of Patriots Offense
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons
Next Article

Bills-Titans Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’

Picked For You

Related