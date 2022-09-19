Titans Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Two of the top three AFC seeds in the 2021 NFL playoffs will meet for Game 1 of the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Derrick Henry and the Titans will travel to Western New York for a primetime matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills. Tennessee is coming off a season-opening home loss against the Giants, while Buffalo kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 21-point win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles.

Sean McDermott’s team is a 10-point favorite at most sportsbooks. The consensus point total for this primetime tilt at Highmark Stadium is 47.5.

Here’s all of the viewing information for the Titans-Bills contest:

When: Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN