Tom Brady Answers Oft-Asked Question In Hype Video For Opener

Tom Brady put his post-football life on hold over the offseason, choosing to halt his short-lived NFL retirement at 40 days and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There have been plenty of theories as to why Brady decided to play a 23rd season in the league. But as the future Hall of Fame quarterback himself explained in a video shared Sunday morning, the reason for his return isn’t very complex.

“It’s been a unique offseason, and lately, I’ve been seeing the same question on social media,” Brady said. “‘Why you’d come back?’ I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple. We’ve got a hell of a team. I’m still feeling pretty good and an arm is a terrible thing to waste. I’ve been reminded for almost a decade now, ‘You’re headed for extinction.’ And maybe so, but not today. I’ll see you in Dallas.”

Brady’s “extinction” very well could come to pass at season’s end, as it was reported Sunday that the 2022 campaign will be Brady’s last. But if the seven-time Super Bowl champion puts together yet another great body of work, it might be tough for him to hang up his pads.

But as Brady said, that’s a decision for another day. His current focus is on putting together a successful season for the Bucs, who will kick off their slate Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.