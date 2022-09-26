Tom Brady, Buccaneers Moving Practice To Dolphins’ Facility

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady will finally get his opportunity to work out of the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility. Only it will be as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“With Hurricane Ian looming, the Buccaneers are evacuating Tampa on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the week practicing at the Dolphins’ training facility. The NFL will continue to monitor whether the Bucs and Chiefs can play in Tampa on Sunday night,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday.

The week-long move to Miami is possible due to the Dolphins’ next matchup coming on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. That will allow Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniels’ squad to clear out in time for the Buccaneers to start their week of preparation.

“The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary,” the team said Monday. They also confirmed they will temporarily relocate their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Fla. on Tuesday.

Having Brady in town will surely resurface some headlines going back to this past offseason, when the Dolphins were severely penalized for tampering with the 45-year-old while he was under contract with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay is still scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 2.