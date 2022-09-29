Tom Brady Hoping To Aid Bucs Fans In ‘Healing’ Amid Hurricane Impact

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is hoping he and his Buccaneers teammates will be able to give Tampa Bay fans something to look forward as the Sunshine State continues to seek relief after Hurricane Ian.

The Buccaneers quarterback, having been around the NFL for the last 22 years, knows the impact sports can have in circumstances like these. And he wants the team to contribute in its own way with the Kansas City Chiefs set to travel to Raymond James Stadium for a Week 4 game on Sunday.

“I always feel like sports have brought people together over a long period of time,” Brady said while speaking with reporters from the Miami Dolphins’ complex, per the team. “Watching different adversities — whether it was ‘9/11,’ whether that was (Hurricane) Katrina — sports have an amazing way of kind of healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together, something to cheer for, a common interest, a common good. I think anytime you can participate in things like that, it’s a great feeling.

“I know it means a lot for us to have the opportunity to go out and play for our fans always, but after what so many people have gone through in the state, it’s great to go out there and give them something to cheer about,” Brady said.

The Buccaneers traveled to the Dolphins facility earlier this week in order to seek shelter from Hurricane Ian. It previously was reported the Buccaneers and Chiefs could have their game moved to the home stadium of the Minnesota Vikings, but the league announced Thursday how Sunday night’s game will proceed as scheduled in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers reportedly will return to Tampa Bay on Friday after holding practice in Miami.

Brady acknowledged it hadn’t been a typical week, but shared there’s still time for the Buccaneers to continue their preparations.

“We’ll use every minute we have up to game time to prepare,” Brady said. “It’s not like we’re preparing for the easiest team either. We’re facing one of the best teams in the league. So, you know, we’re just going to do the best we can do with the circumstances that are presented in front of us, knowing that we’re definitely a different routine. But we’re going to have to focus the best way we can in order to put on our best performance out there.”