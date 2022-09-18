Tom Brady Reportedly Made First-Time Change To Season-Long Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady acknowledged he was hurting after the Buccaneers’ regular-season opener last Sunday. Such is life when you’re still playing in the NFL at 45 years old.

But in hopes of making the recovery and preparation process a little easier for Brady, Tampa Bay reportedly is taking a little bit off the legendary quarterback’s weekly plate.

Brady enjoyed a rest day Wednesday, four days before the Bucs’ Week 2 matchup with the Saints in New Orleans. This apparently wasn’t a one-off deal in wake of the chippy game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brady will receive a veteran rest day every Wednesday throughout the 2022 season, which very well could be the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s last in the league.

As Rapoport pointed out in a column published Sunday, Brady took a Thursday off here and there over the course of his first two seasons in Tampa Bay, but a regular rest day never has been a part of the signal-caller’s schedule since joining the Bucs.

Brady won’t be alone in this protocol either. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles on Friday confirmed other members of his team will receive veteran rest days during the ’22 campaign as well.

It feels safe to say one less practice day per week will have no gameday effect on Brady. The future Hall of Famer will try to lead the Bucs to another win Sunday against a team that’s given him trouble in the past.