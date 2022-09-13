Tom Brady Responds To Speculation He Will Retire After 2022 NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s an old saying, “a broken clock is right twice a day,” and that appears to be Tom Brady’s reaction to speculation over his NFL retirement.

The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer will reportedly call 2022 the final season of his career. However, the report also noted Brady would be open to playing for a different team in what would be his 24th season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion enters his third year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started out Week 1 with a win, despite Brady not being sharp against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Brady responded to speculation over his retirement on his SirusXM NFL show with Jim Gray, “Let’s Go,” on Monday.

“Often the case, lately that everyone does,” Brady said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “And I think I’m just gonna take it day by day, and I’ll evaluate everything as it comes. One of these days, they’re gonna be right. … If you make enough predictions — and I think we’ve all talked about the predictions that have not come true. But I think for me, the ability to play and love what I’m doing in year 23 with a new group of teammates and a really committed team, I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness. I feel the comradery.”

Brady’s first retirement lasted for 40 days, and it may have created ripple effects in his personal relationships — though publicly, his wife Gisele Bündchen isn’t portraying any problems. But it appears Brady is still focused on winning his eighth ring, and it’ll be up to him if 2022 will truly be his last season in the NFL. Before that happens, however, the Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in Week 2.