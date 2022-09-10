Tom Brady Revives Popular, Mysterious Bit From Patriots Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Even Tom Brady can’t resist the baffling allure of an unnecessary reboot.

(Looking at you, Disney.)

Anyway, Brady on Saturday revived a popular, mysterious bit that last was seen during his days with the New England Patriots. We’re talking, of course, about the TB Times and its crocodilian narrator.

Brady hasn’t shared an issue of the faux newspaper since the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But he dusted off his virtual printing press to hype up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Take a look:

The TB Times has returned. Eyes on Dallas.



Shoutout to @ftx_official for supporting a small independent newspaper. Big season ahead, make sure you?re following closely. ?????? #FTXPartner pic.twitter.com/sBrdlcZIPW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 10, 2022

Hooray.