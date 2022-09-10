Tom Brady Revives Popular, Mysterious Bit From Patriots Career

Even Tom Brady can’t resist the baffling allure of an unnecessary reboot.
Anyway, Brady on Saturday revived a popular, mysterious bit that last was seen during his days with the New England Patriots. We’re talking, of course, about the TB Times and its crocodilian narrator.
Brady hasn’t shared an issue of the faux newspaper since the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But he dusted off his virtual printing press to hype up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Take a look:
Hooray.
For those interested in a detailed history of the TB Times, as well as some insight into that crocodile, you can click here for Charlotte Wilder’s in-depth report. It’s at least mildly interesting.