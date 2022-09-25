Tom Brady Vs. Microsoft Tablet Continues: Report Reveals Week 2 Damage

NESN Logo Sign In

Based on his social media activity and evolving business ventures, one might think Tom Brady is as supportive of anyone when it comes to technological advances. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, however, actually might be an enemy unlike any other.

Brady reportedly broke two Microsoft tablets during a Week 2 in-game tirade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The tantrum from the 45-year-old quarterback came as the Buccaneers were struggling against the New Orleans Saints, being shut out at halftime with an injury-depleted group of receivers. Schefter revealed how a third tablet also was stepped on and broken on the sideline, but Brady seemingly hasn’t faced questions pertaining to victim No. 3.

Brady jokingly apologized about breaking the tablet on social media after the Buccaneers earned a 20-10 victory over the Saints. He also referenced the long-standing rivalry between himself and the tablet on his “Lets Go!” podcast with Jim Gray this week. Of course, it’s not like it’s the first time for Brady.

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady told Gray, as transcribed by ESPN. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.

“Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great (against the Saints), so I had to take it out on poor meaningless tablet.”

Tablets all over the Buccaneers sideline certainly are hoping they don’t feel any Week 3 wrath from Brady as Tampa Bay hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.