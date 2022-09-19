Tom Brady Was Self Aware Of Reactions To His Week 2 Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers offense was down key weapons and starting offensive lineman, but Tampa Bay sneaked away with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady had a subpar day for the Bucs, throwing 190 yards on 18-for-34 passing, finishing with just one touchdown. The quarterback was visibly frustrated throughout, with cameras catching Brady throwing his helmet and a tablet. During his postgame news conference, Brady played it down — noting football is an “emotional game.” On Twitter, he had a different attitude.

“Great win to get to 2-0,” Brady said. “Shout out to the D for coming up huge again. The ugly ones count, too. Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s gonna be another Twitter meme or something like that. Flying home to Tampa. Getting ready for next week, Green Bay coming to town. Let’s go.”

The Buccaneers could be without Mike Evans against the Packers in Week 3 if the wide receiver is suspended for his in-game fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Brady will have to improve his play to take down Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers, otherwise there might be more in-game tirades for fans to meme.