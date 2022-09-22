Top Five Running Backs In New England Patriots History

NESN Logo Sign In

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But, one position that has always seemed to elude the Patriots in terms of top-end talent has been running back.

Sure, they’ve seen some incredible seasons out of running backs. LeGarrette Blount scored 18 touchdowns in 2016. Corey Dillon’s 2004 season was one of the best all-around years any Patriot skill player has ever had. But, like many other things in New England’s storied history, the greatest running backs are guys who won, and stuck out due to longevity.

Here are the absolute best.

5. Curtis Martin (1995-1997)

Ok, so maybe you don’t need longevity to stick out in New England. Despite playing only three seasons with the Patriots, Curtis Martin left quite the footprint on the franchise’s history — placing fourth on the franchise’s all-time rushing list by the end of his tenure. The 1995 third-round pick averaged over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his seasons in Foxboro, adding two Pro-Bowl nods and the 1995 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. A threat through the air as well, Martin finished his Patriots career with 117 receptions for 890 yards and five receiving touchdowns to go along with his 3,799 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground. All done in just 45 games played.

Martin is the only running back in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have worn a Patriots uniform. That alone is good enough to crack a spot on this list.

4. Sam Cunningham (1973-1982)

Placing the franchise’s all-time leading rusher in fourth place is probably taboo, but the numbers surrounding Sam “Bam” Cunningham’s 5,453 yards aren’t too hot. To start, his 40 fumbles are most in franchise history among running backs, and his 3.9 yards per carry ranks 36th all-time among players with at least 100 in franchise history — below players like Patrick Pass, Lawrence Maroney and Jonas Gray.