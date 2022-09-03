Top Red Sox Prospect Acquired In Christian Vázquez Trade Stays Hot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox added some power to the organization at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and it’s already paying dividends at the minor league level.

The Red Sox received a pair of enticing prospects for impending-free agent catcher Christian Vázquez from the Houston Astros. The highest-touted of the duo, Enmanuel Valdez, has showcased pop in his bat in just over a month with Triple-A Worcester.

Valdez hit a blast over the high right-field wall at Polar Park for his 27th home run of the season and his sixth since coming over from the Astros.

The batting average has not carried over for Valdez, though, who’s hitting .217 with 11 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and a .745 OPS in 27 games.

On the season, the 23-year-old is hitting .300 with 59 extra-base hits, 100 RBIs and a .950 OPS in 109 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

He could force his way into the Red Sox’s plans should he continue to post impressive numbers to close out the season.