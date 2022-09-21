Toyota Executive Rips ‘Offensive, Absurd’ Kyle Busch Conspiracy

NESN Logo Sign In

David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development, has a short temper for the conspiracy theorists jumping to conclusions on NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch’s engine failure during his round of 16 playoff elimination effort on Saturday.

“I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody who takes their responsibility as greatly as I do,” Wilson said, according to NBC Sports. “And I’ll say for those fans who are actually ignorant enough to suggest that this is some sort of mastermind conspiracy to rid ourselves of Kyle Busch early, I would simply say go back to trying to find the edge of the flat earth. It’s absurd.”

Perhaps Busch himself assisted in fueling the online know-it-alls when speaking to the media following the initial incident at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 37-year-old referred to the occurrence — which took place twice in three weeks — as a “Toyota issue,” as seen on video provided by NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis.

Wilson, however, didn’t completely dodge responsibility in the matter. When addressing the costly miscue, Wilson accepted fault on Toyota’s behalf when claiming that they cost the two-time Cup Series winner “a shot at his third championship.”

Busch will get his shot at redemption next season, his first after a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs racing.