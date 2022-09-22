Travis Kelce Reveals What Derwin James Said After Viral Tackle

NESN Logo Sign In

Safety Derwin James showed why he’s one of the most exciting defensive players in the NFL in Week 2 when he picked up Travis Kelce and slammed him down for an eye-popping tackle. It even had the Chiefs tight end impressed.

Kansas City won out in the end over Los Angeles, but the play was brought up on Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kelce brothers were all smiles as Travis broke down the play and revealed what the Chargers safety told him after the dust settled.

“How did it feel when Derwin James absolutely, I mean, powerbombed the (expletive) out of you on national television?” Jason Kelce said, per Twitter video.

“Well, it’s not my first time getting powerbombed,” Travis Kelce said. “I made a cutback, then all of a sudden, he is on me like lightning. He surprised the (expletive) out of me. Lower man always wins in football. When I felt him wrap his arms around my legs, I’m chuckling in my mind. I’m like, ‘This is not about to end well for me right now.’ I’m going up — what goes up must come down. The body slam was funny, but what was even more comical is the fact that he asked me after the play or after that drive, he’s like, ‘Bro, you good?’ What a great guy, man. What a great guy.”

Whether it was a spinebuster or a powerbomb, as the Kelce brothers call it, it was an explosive play and was part of how the Chargers defense held the tight end to five receptions and 51 yards in Week 2.

The Eagles are fortunate to not have to game plan around James, but the Chiefs and Chargers face off again in Week 11 in what promises to be an incredible rematch. Until then, Kansas City will play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, and the Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders.