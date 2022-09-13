Trent Brown Insists He Loves Being With Patriots, But Does He Really?

Trent Brown wasn’t a happy camper after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, and the Patriots tackle wasn’t any cheerier during a Monday afternoon Zoom call.
And it’s fair to wonder just how happy Brown is in New England, despite what he says publicly.
The monstrous left tackle seemingly was responsible for one of the most pivotal plays — the strip-sack fumble on Mac Jones — in the Patriots’ season-opening defeat at Hard Rock Stadium. After the game, Brown declined to speak with reporters inside New England’s locker room. He did take questions Monday, but his answers were extremely brief.
(Note: We’re paraphrasing questions.)
Question: “How do you assess the pass protection in Sunday’s game?”
Brown: “Gotta be better this week.”
Question: “What areas do you think you can get better in?”
Brown: “All around.”
Question: “What about the O-line’s performance with run protection?”
Brown: “We can get better there, too.”
Question: “What did you see on the strip-sack?”
Brown: “They made a play.”
Question: “As a group, how do you think communication’s been on the O-line?”
Brown: “It’s Week 1. Gotta get better.”
Question: “Was the free blitzer your responsibility?”
Brown: “They made a play. Gotta get better this week.”
Brown can run hot and cold with his media availabilities — sometimes he’s quite engaging — but that was especially cold. Of course, Brown simply might’ve been upset with himself after playing a key role in what was a disappointing afternoon for the Patriots. He’s a competitor, after all. However, Brown endured an uneven training camp that saw him get benched for a preseason game and face rumors of his discontent with moving from right to left tackle after re-signing over the offseason. Left tackles in the NFL traditionally are paid much higher salaries than right tackles.
Toward the end of the Zoom call, Brown was asked point-blank whether he’s happy being with the Patriots.
“I love the Patriots,” he said.
Brown then was asked whether the position he’d be playing mattered to him when he chose to re-sign with New England.
“It really didn’t matter all,” he said. “I can play either side.”
Asked again whether the position switch was/is a big deal, Brown said, “No.”
We only can take Brown at his word. But there’s no denying there’s a different vibe surrounding the 29-year-old this season compared to last.
Brown and the Patriots will look to get back on track and insert some positivity when they visit the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.