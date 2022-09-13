Trent Brown Insists He Loves Being With Patriots, But Does He Really?

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown wasn’t a happy camper after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, and the Patriots tackle wasn’t any cheerier during a Monday afternoon Zoom call.

And it’s fair to wonder just how happy Brown is in New England, despite what he says publicly.

The monstrous left tackle seemingly was responsible for one of the most pivotal plays — the strip-sack fumble on Mac Jones — in the Patriots’ season-opening defeat at Hard Rock Stadium. After the game, Brown declined to speak with reporters inside New England’s locker room. He did take questions Monday, but his answers were extremely brief.

(Note: We’re paraphrasing questions.)

Question: “How do you assess the pass protection in Sunday’s game?”

Brown: “Gotta be better this week.”

Question: “What areas do you think you can get better in?”