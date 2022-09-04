Trevor Story No-Doubter Helps Red Sox Offense To Impressive Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story helped the Red Sox offense get off to the best possible start Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park as Boston hosted the Texas Rangers in the finale of a four-game series.

Story hit an absolute no-doubter over the Green Monster to give Boston a 4-2 lead with one out in the first inning. The homer went 382 feet to left field and scored Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts, who previously hit a single and double, respectively. Bogaerts’ ground-rule double scored leadoff man Tommy Pham, who slapped a single to start the home half of the first.

Boston had four hits against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning in the first inning.

Story’s shot would have been a home run at 26 of the 30 major league ballparks. He now has 16 home runs in 88 games this season for the Red Sox.

In other Red Sox news, Triston Casas flew out on a hard hit to right field on his first MLB at-bat. Casas is making his MLB debut Sunday after being called up from Triple-A Worcester.