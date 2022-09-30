Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field.

Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.

Kaylee Hartung, the sidelined reporter on the Amazon Prime broadcast, first reported at the end of the game and the Dolphins later confirmed that Tagovailoa is expected to be released from the hospital and will travel back to Miami with the rest of his teammates.

That’s certainly a positive sign for Tagovailoa as many questioned, including some New England Patriots players, why the quarterback was playing on a short week after being evaluated for a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. According to ESPN, Tagovailoa said he passed concussion protocol during halftime of that game, but the NFLPA is investigating the Dolphins to make sure the evaluation for a concussion was handled correctly.

Tagovailoa completed 8-of-14 passes for 110 yards and one interception before exiting in the second quarter with the injury. Miami ended up falling from the ranks of the unbeaten by losing to the Bengals, 27-15.

While the Dolphins suffered the setback, the health of their quarterback is more important.