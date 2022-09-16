Twitter Exploded After Derwin James’ Brutal Tackle On Travis Kelce

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are two of the best in the NFL at their respective positions. Naturally, they combined for one of the league’s best early-season highlights Thursday.

In the third quarter of Thursday night’s divisional matchup, Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and streaked toward the end zone, but ran right into the waiting arms of James, who hit him with a brutal tackle.

The move reminded just about everyone on the internet of one thing — pro wrestling.

DERWIN JAMES WITH A SPINEBUSTER — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 16, 2022

have always said Derwin James has the best spinebuster in football pic.twitter.com/S5msGqgGur — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 16, 2022

Triple H seeing Derwin James rn pic.twitter.com/ZMLV4XVbSX — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 16, 2022

Derwin James goes to tackle Travis Kelce?. pic.twitter.com/KKoXYICoBs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

If if they didn’t think WWE, NFL Twitter acknowledged how incredible the tackle was. New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was one of those left with their jaws on the floor.