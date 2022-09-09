Twitter Reacts To Josh Allen, Bills’ Rout Of Rams In NFL Kickoff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked off the 103rd season in NFL history in grand underwhelming fashion.

The Bills boat raced the Rams on Thursday night, coming away with a breezy 31-10 victory at SoFi Stadium. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lit up the box score, finishing 26-of-31 with 297 yards and four total touchdowns, but other than a few highlight plays — the game was filled with ugly moments.

The two teams combined to turn the ball over seven times, the two quarterbacks were sacked nine times, and Allen finished as the games leading rusher with 56 yards. It wasn’t very pretty, but NFL Twitter seemed to have a good time following along.

Jalen Ramsey trying to cover Diggs pic.twitter.com/IDcaBN9atI — br_betting (@br_betting) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen just wants to play. He just really likes playing. Playing is something Josh Allen enjoys. Allen is playing now and having a good time. It?s something Josh Allen likes to do. — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) September 9, 2022

Sheeesh?. Bills mafia ?????? ??? — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

NFL players decided Jalen Ramsey was four spots better than Josh Allen in the Top 100 rankings this season. — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) September 9, 2022

This is absolutely insane. Noteboom barely got a finger on him. https://t.co/fiS6lPojdn — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 9, 2022

Patriots, Dolphins and Jets fans… pic.twitter.com/CWXaeabZZ3 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 9, 2022

In the end, the Bills start 1-0 and the Rams start 0-1. Surely the reactions will be measured moving forward.