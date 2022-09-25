Two Key Ravens Defenders Will Play Against Patriots Despite Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

The porous Ravens pass defense reportedly will have its top cornerbacks available for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) will suit up at Gillette Stadium, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Humphrey played in each of Baltimore’s first two games whereas Peters, working back from last year’s ACL tear, made his season debut in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Along with the expected return of JK Dobbins, #Ravens are slated to have star CBs Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) today vs. the #Patriots, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Ravens currently rank last in the NFL in both passing yards allowed and total yards allowed. That could be good news for New England’s struggling offense, despite Humphrey and Peters reportedly being able to play.

The Patriots and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.