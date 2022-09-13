Ty Montgomery Placed On IR; Here’s Who’s Replacing Him On Patriots Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are going to be without Ty Montgomery for a while.

New England on Tuesday placed the versatile running back on injured reserve, meaning Montgomery will miss at least the next four games. Montgomery suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury during the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders but wound up being active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

He scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown in their 20-7 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

In a corresponding move, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to its 53-man roster. Humphrey, a preseason standout, was a casualty of roster cutdowns but re-signed with the Patriots practice squad and was elevated for the Dolphins game. The fourth-year pro saw three snaps on offense and one on special teams. He offers versatility at receiver, as a hybrid tight end and in the kicking game.

Montgomery saw significant usage during training camp and appeared prime for a major role in New England’s offense. He likely will be replaced by some combination of rookie running back Pierre Strong and veteran practice-squad back J.J. Taylor.

The Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.