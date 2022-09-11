Ultimate Red Sox Show: Kiké Hernández Agrees To Extension

The Red Sox finished off their three-game stint in Baltimore with a win.

The rain may have prevented a 1 pm start time, and it certainly didn?t let up throughout this afternoon?s nine innings, but the Red Sox preserved through the Maryland downpour in order to take the series against the AL division rival Orioles.

Earlier in the week, the Red Sox locked down more of their 2023 roster by signing Kiké Hernández to a one-year $10 million contract extension.

