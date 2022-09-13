Updates On Injured Steelers Stars As Week 2 Patriots Game Nears

The Steelers on Monday got a heavy serving of good news, some of which directly impacts the New England Patriots.
Star running back Najee Harris and dominant edge rusher T.J. Watt both were injured in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Neither player returned to the Sunday afternoon matchup, thus putting their statuses for this weekend’s game against the Patriots in doubt.
And while Watt almost certainly will sit out Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium, it sounds like Harris has a good chance of playing.
Watt reportedly has a torn pectoral but isn’t expected to miss the entire season. Harris, meanwhile, is dealing with a foot injury but the Steelers reportedly believe he’ll be able to play against New England.
Obviously, the Patriots will greatly benefit from Watt being sidelined. He might be the best defensive player in the NFL and the thought of him going up against Isaiah Wynn is a scary one for New England.
As for Harris, he’s a talented, volume-heavy back who plays a key role in the Steelers offense. Him being limited in any way would be great news for the Patriots.
New England is coming off a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.