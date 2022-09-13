Updates On Injured Steelers Stars As Week 2 Patriots Game Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

The Steelers on Monday got a heavy serving of good news, some of which directly impacts the New England Patriots.

Star running back Najee Harris and dominant edge rusher T.J. Watt both were injured in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Neither player returned to the Sunday afternoon matchup, thus putting their statuses for this weekend’s game against the Patriots in doubt.

And while Watt almost certainly will sit out Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium, it sounds like Harris has a good chance of playing.

Watt reportedly has a torn pectoral but isn’t expected to miss the entire season. Harris, meanwhile, is dealing with a foot injury but the Steelers reportedly believe he’ll be able to play against New England.

#Steelers star T.J. Watt is still gathering additional opinions, but the belief is his pectoral tear will not require surgery and is not season-ending, sources tell me and @RapSheet. His exact return date depends on the healing process, but it could be before the end of October. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Tests today on Steelers? RB Najee Harris? foot injury came back negative and there is a belief that, according to a source, he ?should be good to go? Sunday vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

Obviously, the Patriots will greatly benefit from Watt being sidelined. He might be the best defensive player in the NFL and the thought of him going up against Isaiah Wynn is a scary one for New England.