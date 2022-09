NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill is proving that age is just a number.

The Red Sox’s 42-year-old starting pitcher is turning back the clock in his recent showings on the mound, especially in his seven-strikeout, shutout win over the Baltimore Orioles that secured an important series win for Boston in a crowded American League Wild Card race.

