Video Footage, Photos After Myles Garrett Car Wreck Crazy To See

It seems Myles Garrett is lucky to be walking on his own after being involved in a crazy car wreck Monday as his car flipped multiple times and ultimately led him to be taken to the hospital.

Garrett and his passenger have since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The body cam video released by the Medina County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday shows the Cleveland Browns star disoriented with paramedics tending to his left bicep and bloody hand. He was sitting near his totaled 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S with his female passenger being treated by a paramedic nearby.

WKYC-TV News, NBC’s affiliate headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, shared part of the video with reporter Austin Love also posting the video on Twitter. You can watch it here.

Additional photos and videos of Garrett’s wrecked Porsche were shared on social media.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here?s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ?? https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022

Picture of Myles Garrett?s Porsche following this afternoons accident. Thankfully he does not have any life threatening injuries following what looks like a very rough accident. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/NpTLIPaeqB — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) September 26, 2022

Garrett and his female passenger both were wearing seatbelts, according to reports. Officials said there were no drugs or alcohol involved with reports revealing Garrett swerved to avoid an animal as he was coming from the Browns practice facility. The crash still is under investigation by the Ohio State High Patrol, as shared by Cleveland.com.