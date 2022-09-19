Vikings Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The NFC matchup promises a lot of offensive fire power

Two potential NFC contenders will face off in the second game of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in front of a national audience. The Eagles are coming off a shoutout win over the Detroit Lions while the Vikings will look to prove their Week 1 upset over the Green Bay Packers was not a fluke.

Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks with the total set at 49.5 across the board.

Here’s all the viewing information for the Vikings-Eagles game:

When: Monday, Sept. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

