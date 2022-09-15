Vince Wilfork Makes Sense Of Kendrick Bourne’s Patriots Benching

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne was more of a spectator than a participant in the New England Patriots’ season-opening showdown in South Beach.

Bourne, whose eyebrow-raising training camp and preseason raised concerns about his role for the 2022 campaign, only played two offensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The veteran wide receiver made the most of his very limited playing time, hauling in a 41-yard catch from quarterback Mac Jones.

Considering the Patriots’ mediocre offensive arsenal coupled with Bourne’s impact in his first season with New England, the 27-year-old’s effective Week 1 benching was mystifying to most. In Wednesday’s episode of NBC Sports Boston’s “The Gameplan,” Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork tried to explain why Bill Belichick and company kept Bourne on the sideline last Sunday. The two-time Super Bowl champion also calmed down New England fans who want to see Bourne on the field regularly.

“Nobody ever wants to be benched,” Wilfork said, as transcribed by NBCSB. “And one thing I know about the Patriots and the organization, they’re going to put the best people on the field that they think can help win. Sometimes, some guys don’t get more playing time than others and sometimes you get a lot of playing time that’s not expected.

“So I think it’s early in the season. You never know what’s going on there, if it’s health-related or if it’s game planning, whatever it may be. But you might see his plays spike next week and the week after that. So beginning of the year, I wouldn’t say let’s run around with our hair on fire. Bill knows what he’s doing. So hopefully we can get that situated and put the best 11 on the field that can help us win ballgames.”

For what it’s worth, Bourne’s day off in Miami reportedly caught the attention of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Perhaps that will lead to an uptick in snaps for Bourne on Sunday when New England visits the Pittsburgh Steelers.