Was Herm Edwards Fired On-Field After Arizona State Loss?!

NESN Logo Sign In

The decision to fire football coach Herm Edwards was made official by Arizona State University on Sunday evening, but one surprising development regarding when Edwards was delivered the news has since added an element to the story.

Edwards might have received the news of his firing immediately after walking off the sideline following the Sun Devils’ loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. And by immediately, we mean immediately. Edwards was met by the ASU president Michael Crow and athletic director Ray Anderson before he even got off the field, as shown in a video posted by reporter Chris Karpman.

It certainly looks like Edwards was delivered the news at that point given how the conversation and body language seemed to change.

Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson, Michael Crow pic.twitter.com/4D59aEDY4J — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 18, 2022

Edwards became the second Power Five coach to be fired in as many weeks with Scott Frost being relieved of his duties at Nebraska.

Edwards, 68, was hired by Arizona State ahead of the 2018 season and the Sun Devils went 26-20 in his tenure after going 8-5 during both the 2019 and 2021 campaigns. The Sun Devils currently face a NCAA investigation, depicting the rise and fall of his time with Arizona State. Edwards joined the collegiate ranks long after coaching eight seasons in the NFL, were he compiled a career record of 54-74 during five seasons with the New York Jets and three with the Kansas City Chiefs.