Watch Red Sox Prospect Celebrate Brother’s First MLB Home Run

Over the course of Major League Baseball’s 153 seasons, we’ve seen a number of family celebrations after milestone accomplishments. However, Boston Red Sox prospect Jaxx Groshans may have invented a new one Thursday night.

Groshans’ brother, Jordan, made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies this week. On Thursday, his whole family was in the crowd to witness what will end up being a moment the family never forgets.

In his seventh-career at-bat, Jordan Groshans belted a Noah Syndergaard fastball down the left-field line and into the seats for his first major league home run. Perhaps overcome with emotion, his brother Jaxx decided to “round the bases” with him.

if your brother doesn't get this excited when you hit your 1st career HR, we got a problem pic.twitter.com/1Irw7QkoJY — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 15, 2022

Groshans — the Red Sox version — was drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Kansas. The 6-foot, 210-pound catcher has played in 53 games for the High-A Greenville Drive this season, batting .164 with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

Groshans — the Marlins version — was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Magnolia High School in Texas. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound infielder was traded to the Marlins in early 2022.

Perhaps in the near future, the roles can be reversed, with Jordan “running the bases” for Jaxx.