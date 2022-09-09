Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Blast 13th Home Run Of Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer has maintained his spot as Boston’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he continues to show why he’s earned that ranking.

The Red Sox drafted the shortstop with the fourth-overall pick during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. He has impressed with key highlights and as the face of Boston’s rising farm system.

The 19-year-old hit his 13th home run of the 2022 season Thursday. It was also his fourth for the High-A Greenville Drive.

Mayer mash!



Top-ranked @RedSox prospect Marcelo Mayer connects on his 13th home run of the year, 4th for the @GreenvilleDrive. pic.twitter.com/5wxR7hBEaG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 9, 2022

Mayer finished his night 2-for-4 at the plate as the Drive came back to beat the Asheville Tourists at Fluor Field.

The shortstop has been in High-A since being promoted from the Single-A Salem on Aug. 8, and it’s not a surprise he’s projected to be Boston’s top prospect in 2023.