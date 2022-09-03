Watch Red Sox’s Connor Wong Crush First Big-League Home Run

Connor Wong sent the pitch way out of Fenway Park

It seems Connor Wong’s hot bat traveled with him from Triple-A Worcester to the Boston Red Sox.

Wong, who has been on an absolute hitting tear recently with the WooSox, kept his torrid stretch at the plate going Friday against the Texas Rangers while making his first start since being called up.

The Red Sox catcher clubbed his first career big-league home run way out of Fenway Park by sending a pitch from Rangers reliever A.J. Alexy way over the Green Monster in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Wong’s two-run blast traveled 439 feet, and you can watch the milestone for the 26-year-old here:

Wong’s round-tripper added to a terrific offensive performance from the Red Sox as it gave them an eight-run lead in their 9-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

