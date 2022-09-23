Watch Red Sox’s Tommy Pham Open Game With Homer Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t take too long to get on the board against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees on Friday, courtesy of Tommy Pham.

Pham quickly got the better of Cole, taking his 1-1 pitch to right field on the 11th pitch of the game. Pham’s opposite-field blast served as the 17th of his campaign and gave the Red Sox a fast 1-0 lead to close out their first inning at-bats against the Yankees right-hander.

The big fly was the shortest of Pham’s career (337 feet), as noted during the live Apple TV broadcast.

While most in attendance at Yankee Stadium on Friday await a highly-anticipated home run, so far, it came from the wrong right-handed outfielder.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge embarks on his second-go at recording his American League record-tying 61st home run of the season against the rival Red Sox in front of the New York crowd. The 30-year-old slugger sits just two shy of overtaking Roger Maris’ 1961 record — a fellow Yankee alum.