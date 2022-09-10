Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Bash Homer Vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts continues his season-long dominance at the plate to open up a three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

In his second at-bat in the third inning, Bogaerts blasted his 13th round-tripper of the season against Orioles starter Austin Voth — taking his 93 mph 3-1 pitch to the opposite field, just above the right field wall at Oriole Park in Camden Yards.

Thanks to home run No. 13 in Bogaerts’ 2022 campaign, the Red Sox took a 2-0 lead over the Orioles in the third inning.

The 29-year-old veteran entered Friday’s game hitting .450/.476/.600 with three doubles and three RBIs in his five previous games. In the month of September, Bogaerts also entered the contest batting .485/.500/.583 in six games.

You can watch the division clash between the Red Sox and Orioles live on NESN.

