Watch Vince Wilfork Address Patriots’ D-Line Before Ravens Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ defensive line received some last-minute words of wisdom from a franchise icon before Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

As New England’s D-linemen wrapped up their pregame warmups, a red-jacketed Vince Wilfork strolled in from the sideline to address his former position group.

Wilfork, a dominant D-tackle for New England from 2004 to 2014, was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Pregame D-linemen pep talk from Patriots newest Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork.



Wilfork was inducted yesterday. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/DQbr2otO9S — C. (@ChelseaSherrod) September 25, 2022

Wilfork said earlier in the week that he’d hoped to speak to the team before Sunday’s game.

“If I have a chance to get over there … it would make me happy, especially going against a team in the Ravens where we have a little rivalry there,” Wilfork said Thursday after being fitted for his Hall of Fame jacket. “I have a few things I would love to tell the team to get them ready for Sunday. So we’re going to see if we can make that happen.”

Patriots-Ravens was one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries during Wilfork’s time in Foxboro, with the teams meeting four times in the postseason and twice in the AFC Championship Game. They’ve squared off just three times since Wilfork left New England. The Patriots took the most recent meeting, winning 23-17 during the 2020 season.