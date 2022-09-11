Tyreek Hill Made Outrageous Comment About Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel

NESN Logo Sign In

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an eventful start to his Miami Dolphins career Sunday — both on and off the field.

Hill was the focal point of Miami’s offense in a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, reeling in eight receptions for 94 yards on 12 targets. On the field, he provided the Dolphins with the kind of dynamic pass catcher they’ve been looking to pair with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Off the field, Hill provided the media with a hilarious quote about his new head coach Mike McDaniel.

“McDaniel’s — he’s going to need a wheel barrow for his nuts man, he’s got a lot of cojones,” Hill told reporters following the game, per video provided by FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna.

Out of context, that seems like a wild thing to say about your boss. But, if you take a deep dive into what Hill was referring to, it’s understandable.

Hill’s quote is in reference to McDaniel’s decision to roll the dice on fourth-and-7 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Tagovailoa delivered a strike to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who split two defenders for a 42-yard touchdown to put Miami up 17-0 at halftime. The game was out of reach at that point, with New England only mustering up enough offense to get in the end zone once.