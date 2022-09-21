What Lamar Jackson, Bill Belichick Recall About Patriots Draft Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before Lamar Jackson became a Baltimore Raven, he took a trip to Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots hosted the superstar quarterback for an official visit ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, in which they owned the 23rd and 31st overall picks.

Asked Wednesday for his memories from that introduction, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called it a “great visit.”

“We spent a lot of time with him,” said Belichick, whose team will host Jackson and the Ravens this Sunday. “Really interesting guy.”

What does Jackson remember from his Patriots visit? Seeing a different side of Belichick.

“I saw Coach Belichick smile,” the QB told reporters in Baltimore. “Usually I see him and he (has a) straight face. When I saw him smile, I was like ‘Dang, you’ve got humor.’ I told him that. He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘I wasn’t expecting you to be smiling.’ “

Had Belichick chosen to draft Jackson, it could have solidified the Patriots’ succession plan from Tom Brady — who was entering his age-41 season at the time — while also adding a fascinating offensive weapon for the twilight years of Brady’s Patriots tenure. Instead, the Patriots passed on him not once, but twice, taking offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and running back Sony Michel at No. 31. Baltimore grabbed Jackson with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.