What Nerves? Triston Casas Enjoying Fenway Experience Before Red Sox Debut

Triston Casas is less than two hours away from making his Major League Baseball debut, but the Boston Red Sox first baseman certainly doesn’t seem too nervous.

Casas, after officially being called up to Boston from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, was laying in the outfield grass shirtless Sunday morning, as shared by Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam and WEEI’s Rob Bradford. The Red Sox No. 2 prospect is set to start at first base and bat sixth during Boston’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham expressed how Casas “may have been the most chill” of any player he’s seen in the last two decades, on the day of their debut for the big club.

Triston Casas is spending his first morning in the big leagues with his shirt off, sunning himself on the outfield grass. One Red Sox player exited the dugout, took in the scene, and shouted: ?Are you (expletive) kidding me??? pic.twitter.com/bByybeMhxO — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) September 4, 2022

Triston Casas is taking Earthing to another level pic.twitter.com/tUZzcUAyDo — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 4, 2022

Red Sox fans certainly are hoping the 22-year-old will bring that sort of confidence to the batter’s box in his first game, a sight Boston fans long have waited to see.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it with NESN 360 after an hour of pregame coverage.