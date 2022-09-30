What Red Sox’s Alex Cora Promised Trevor Story At Season’s End

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Boston Red Sox season is just days away from officially reaching its end, and with six games currently left on the schedule, manager Alex Cora made sure to reach out to one player to touch base and establish the team’s intentions for next season.

Cora, who led the the Red Sox in 2018 when they finished with a franchise-best 108 wins in the regular season record and went 11-3 on their World Series-winning run in the postseason, revealed a recent conversation he had with second baseman Trevor Story.

“We had a conversation in Tampa the other day after one of those games and I said, ‘We’re going to be better. I promise you, we’re going to be better,'” Cora said, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. “He was like, ‘I promise you, I will be better too.’ We’re on the same page as far as that.”

The 29-year-old veteran highlighted Boston’s offseason, signing a six-year deal worth $140 million back in May.

Story, who didn’t put a close to his 2022 season just yet when speaking with reporters prior to a Red Sox matchup against the New York Yankees on Aug. 22, currently remains on the injured list after being placed on a 10-day stint due to a heel contusion. Therefore, a return is unlikely with just two series left on the schedule this year.

In the event that Story’s season has reached its end, he finished batting .238/.303/.434 with 16 home runs and 16 RBIs in his debut campaign with the Red Sox in 94 games played.