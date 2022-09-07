What Red Sox’s Triston Casas Did With First Career Home Run Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas left Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a souvenir.

The No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox organization, according to MLB Pipeline, hit his first-career major league home run, belting a towering two-run shot to right field off of JT Chargois in the top of the second inning.

After some negotiation with the fan who caught the ball to get it back, Casas knew exactly what he would do with the piece of memorabilia.

“I already gave it to my dad,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I did hear there was a little miscommunication with getting the ball back, but I was able to just give him a bat, give him a ball and thankfully I got it back.”

Casas said he signed a bat and a ball for the fan — the spectator also reportedly got signed baseballs from Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers — and the 6-foot-4, 252-pound corner infielder was thankful to just have it in his possession.

It gave the 22-year-old the chance to complete a sequence he and his father, Jose, have previously dreamt about.

“It was a really special moment,” Casas said. “Something we’ve been thinking about for a really long time. Growing up obviously wanted to be a major league baseball player, something that’s on the horizon. Hitting your first major league home run, I shared that moment with him, gave him a hug. He got pretty emotional after I gave it to him. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”