What Was Ravens Defender Insinuating With Mac Jones Tweet?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a less-than-ideal Sunday, and this tweet from a Baltimore Ravens defender likely isn’t going to make it any better.

Jones turned the ball over three times in the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Ravens, completing a game with zero touchdowns and three turnovers for the first time in his career. To add injury to insult, the 24-year-old hopped off the field with an apparent ankle injury after throwing his third and final interception on the day. Finally, to put the cherry on his Sunday, Jones was the subject of a pretty ominous tweet from Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen.

Responding to a tweet from someone stating that Jones was getting on their last nerve, Queen responded by simply saying, “Shoulda heard what he told me?”

Shoulda heard what he told me? https://t.co/NXs2rDgmoz — ? (@Patrickqueen_) September 25, 2022

While there’s no way of knowing what Jones said, when he said it or why he decided to make a comment toward Queen, there was a moment in the game where FOX’s broadcast showed the two SEC alums getting into. Skipping by Queen after a Damien Harris touchdown, Jones said something that visibly frustrated Queen and drew a reaction that forced his Ravens teammates to hold him back.

Speculating what happened between the two is not beneficial to anyone, but it should be noted this isn’t the first time Jones has sparked some beef with an opposing defender. While an argument between their quarterback and a defender on another team is the least of the Patriots’ issues, this little brouhaha should be monitored incase these two teams, and players, matchup in the future.