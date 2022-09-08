What’s Best-, Worst-Case Scenario For Patriots In 2022 Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 New England Patriots could be better than they were in 2021. That’s a legitimate possibility, even after an offseason filled with questions and criticism. But they also could be much, much worse.

The Patriots’ range of plausible outcomes this season is wide — wider, perhaps, than it’s been in two decades. Last season, they won 10 games with a rookie quarterback and made the playoffs. Will they take another step forward in Mac Jones’ sophomore year? Or will the controversial offensive changes and turnover on defense be an anchor that drags them into mediocrity?

With the Patriots kicking off the regular season this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, here’s our view of the realistic best- and worst-case scenarios for Belichick’s club in 2022:

BEST CASE

The new-look offense, skewered all summer for its ineffectiveness, finally clicks. The outside-zone running game adds an explosive new element, and the bootleg/rollout offshoots create frequent big-play opportunities for Jones and his improved collection of pass-catchers.

These new additions, coupled with an increased emphasis on downfield passing, allow Jones to thrive in his second season, facilitating a Joe Burrow-esque leap into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. His yards-per-attempt average improves by a full yard, his touchdown total jumps from 22 to 35, and he makes the Pro Bowl again — this time as an actual honoree, not a down-the-line alternate.

Jakobi Meyers continues to be Jones’ most reliable target, but Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith both enjoy resurgent seasons after strong training camps, and newcomer DeVante Parker becomes the contested-catch/red-zone weapon that New England always hoped N’Keal Harry would be. Kendrick Bourne also brings the same explosive-play ability he did in 2021, erasing memories of his disappointingly unproductive summer, and Smith and Hunter Henry combine for 15 touchdowns as the fullback-less Patriots reintroduce a heavy dose of two-tight end sets. Rookie Tyquan Thornton’s broken collarbone doesn’t derail his promising camp, and he proves to be a valuable contributor in the back half of the season, even if his stats aren’t eye-popping.

In the backfield, Rhamondre Stevenson truly breaks out in Year 2, vaulting past Damien Harris in the early-down rotation while also assuming a large chunk of James White’s passing-game duties. With Ty Montgomery also contributing on passing downs and rookie Pierre Strong eventually working his way into the mix after a sluggish start, the Patriots feel confident enough in their depth to trade free agent-to-be Harris, recouping the third-round pick they used to draft him in return.