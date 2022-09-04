What’s Led Red Sox Teammates To Be Impressed By Triston Casas

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas caught the attention of his Red Sox teammates before he even stepped on the field Sunday for his Major League Baseball debut against the Texas Rangers.

Casas, the No. 2 prospect in the organization, presented an extremely calm demeanor with his pregame routine and it carried on into Boston’s 5-2 victory over Texas.

“Seems pretty relaxed, you know? Surprised me a little bit,” Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story said with a smirk, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I remember I was super nervous in my debut and, you know, couldn’t sit still. But it surprised me how relaxed and because he knows this is where he’s supposed to be.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted how the moment didn’t seem too big for Casas during his postgame remarks, as well.

It helped the youngster impress when he got on the field. Cora praised him for his defense after the first baseman made a handful of plays at the bag, including one in the third inning which saved a run. Casas also recorded his first MLB hit as he made contact in each of his four plate appearances.

“I’m super excited for him and, as you can see, he’s 100% ready for the moment,” Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski said, as seen on NESN. “He prepares with the best of them and I think it shows out there, a few good plays in the first, some really good at-bats today. So super excited for him. He’s ready for the moment.”

The comments from Story and Winckowski came after fellow first baseman Eric Hosmer, who went to the same high school as Casas and is someone the 22-year-old views as a mentor, shared his belief that Casas has a bright future ahead.