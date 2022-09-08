What’s Patriots’ Real Motivation For Unprecedented Miami Trip?

In a post-Tom Brady world, New England no longer can bank on a spot in the NFL playoffs. Honestly, based on how they looked during training camp, you’d be a contrarian if you insisted the Patriots currently look like a playoff team despite making it to the postseason in 2021.

The Patriots simply can’t afford to get off to a slow start this season. They got bailed out by a soft middle portion of the schedule in 2021, loaded with teams enduring injuries and quarterback issues, but struggled at the beginning and end when facing quality opponents. There is no such cupcake run this time.

Yes, Weeks 5 through 8 are promising, with matchups against the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and New York Jets all offering potential easy victories. But would you really be stunned if the Lions, who were a competitive, tough out last season, pull off an upset? The Browns won’t have Deshaun Watson, but their roster is better than New England’s. You could say the same about the Jets, although their own quarterback situation is growing increasingly concerning.

In truth, the Patriots realistically could lose to any team this season. And an 0-4 start against the Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers absolutely is on the table. New England must avoid that at all costs, and Belichick knows it.

But the players predictably will tell you that this is neither a revenge game nor an all-hands-on-deck attempt to start the season on a high note.

“It’s not about ‘against them,’ — like you said, it’s a division game,” Mills told NESN.com “At the end of the day, that’s the plan from April in the offseason. You know, you wanna win your division first. … So, regardless if it was Miami or the Jets or Buffalo Week 1, we wanna win the game regardless.”

Matthew Judon sang a similar tune before Wednesday’s practice.

“Just gotta win,” Judon, who also played up the weather factor, told reporters. “It’s the first one, it’s a new year. Can’t win ’em all if you don’t win the first one.”

Back to Scott’s allegations of “desperation,” the actual site of New England’s trip lends at least some credence to his theory.

The Patriots are practicing at school that few — including Parker, who played in Miami — have heard of. Palm Beach Atlantic, located roughly an hour north of Hard Rock Stadium, doesn’t even have a football program. Nor does it have any high-end locker rooms or facilities for the Patriots to take advantage of. Patriots players, after a police escort, walked directly off their buses and onto a pair of dry, patchy soccer/lacrosse fields. They arrived in full pads and presumably left in them, back to whatever hotel they were staying at. The entire facility also didn’t feel very secure. It would be easy for the Dolphins to go full-Spygate and have someone watching practice through binoculars. They wouldn’t even need to hide in bushes.