Where Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Stands In AL Batting Title Race

The Boston Red Sox are in the final weeks of what has been a disappointing season in many ways, but they still could have something to celebrate come year end.

With two weeks remaining in the season, Xander Bogaerts remains firmly in the mix for the 2022 American League batting crown. Here is where he stands through 148 games.

Bogaerts’ .317 batting average is tied for the AL lead with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who would likely wrap up the Triple Crown should he edge out Bogaerts. Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arráez (.314), Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (.308) and Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (.306) are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Bogaerts finished 2-for-4 from the plate with a pair of singles in the Red Sox’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Judge, chasing his 61st home run of the season, finished 2-for-4 as well with a pair of doubles and a walk. The 30-year-old exited after drawing a walk in the eighth inning of an 11-2 game.

The Red Sox and Yankees will open up a four-game series Thursday, where Bogaerts and Judge will duke it out for the AL’s top average under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. First pitch for game one is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.