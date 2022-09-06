Why Dolphins Will Be Big Test For Patriots’ New-Look O-Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones faced just one blitz in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. That play resulted in him getting decked by an unblocked cornerback.

The second-year quarterback can expect to see a much more aggressive pass rush this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, instantly testing the cohesiveness of New England’s retooled offensive line.

The Miami Dolphins, whom the Patriots will visit in Week 1, are one of the blitz-happiest teams in the NFL. Under defensive coordinator Josh Boyer — an ex-New England assistant and a holdover from Brian Flores’ tenure in Miami — the Dolphins sent one or more extra pass rushers on 40.8% of their defensive snaps last season, per Pro-Football-Reference, the second-highest rate in the league.

Miami also ranked second in blitz rate in 2020, Boyer’s first season as DC. New head coach Mike McDaniel opted to retain Boyer and several other defensive assistants after Flores’ firing, so the Dolphins are likely to employ a similar approach this season.

“I think the Dolphins have built the team to be a strong front,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “They’ve got a lot of strong, physical guys up front that are hard to block, especially in the running game, and they’re one of the highest percentages of man-to-man coverages in the league. Certainly not all man, but they play a high percentage of it — higher than most. And they blitz — particularly their secondary players, but in general — blitz more than most teams do.

“They pressure the quarterback. Their DBs blitz probably more than any team in the league, and they pressure the quarterback a lot. That doesn’t mean every pressure is an incompletion or interception; there are completions there. But in general, they get free guys or get players attacking the quarterback, and that’s the start of disruptive plays.”

Those so-called “free guys” have caused big problems for the Patriots’ offense this summer.